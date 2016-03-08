Agent of Arsenal forward comments on future amidst Serie A interest
24 June at 15:30With Unai Emery arriving at Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger, many rumours have circulated around the North London club; both in terms of arrivals and departures. The Gunners have already signed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno to strengthen their team.
One of the players linked with a move away is Lucas Perez. The Spanish centre-forward spent last season on loan at his old club, Deportivo, and recent rumours suggested that Lazio were interested in bringing Perez to the Stadio Olimpico as a vice-Immobile.
Speaking to TheLaziali.com, Lucas Perez’s agency, Protio Sport, made two short statements on the topic of the Spaniard’s future: “Lucas, on day 2, begins pre-season with Arsenal”, with the agency adding that “There is interest from some teams, but he is a player of Arsenal and his desire is to succeed there.”
Therefore, all indicators point to Lucas Perez remaining at Arsenal as Unai Emery may look to give the forward another chance. Lazio, meanwhile, will not be too concerned; nearing the completion of the signing of Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge.
