Agent of Arsenal forward wanted by Lazio confirms West Ham interest
06 August at 11:10Lucas Perez, Arsenal’s Spanish forward, has been linked to a number of clubs over the summer; Sporting Lisbon, Lazio, Frosinone, Fiorentina, Newcastle and, most recently West Ham United.
Despite little contact being made the other day, Lucas Perez’s agent, Rodrigo Lovelle, spoke exclusively to Sam Wilson of CalcioMercato.com this morning, confirming that his player could well be on the way out of Arsenal and to West Ham.
Lovelle said, when asked about contact with West Ham: “West Ham is an option, he might leave [Arsenal]”
Then, Lovelle justified the potential move, stating that "West Ham keeps him in London and in the Premier League, and they are a great club.”
So, it appears that now a move for Lucas Perez is finally beginning to materialise, in a deal that could see him move across London for as little as €6 million, a fraction of the €20 million Arsenal signed Lucas for from Deportivo.
Lazio will begin to search for alternatives for their vice-Immobile, as they have been doing for the past couple of weeks – needing to first offload Felipe Caicedo.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
