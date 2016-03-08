Agent of Arsenal star rules out move to Serie A
24 July at 17:10In the past few days, rumours, mainly from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, have emerged that suggested that Lazio have made Arsenal’s Lucas Perez their number one target, due to reported stalling in negotiations for Wesley Moraes.
The reports indicated that Lazio were ready to make an offer and that Lucas Perez was very interested in a move.
However, Protio Sport, the player’s agency, spoke to TheLaziali about the move, all-but ruling it out. Here is what they had to say:
ON THE RUMOURS: “it’s nothing believable, they invent things.”
ON LUCAS PEREZ’S FUTURE AT ARSENAL: “Lucas wants to triumph at Arsenal, he signed there with that intention.”
ON NEGOTIATIONS AND LAZIO: “Lazio is a great team, but Arsenal are also. Lucas is in Singapore with his team preparing for a new season that we wish would be a great season. We have not talked to Lazio for months.”
