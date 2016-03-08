Agent of Arsenal target admits Real interest: 'Because Marcelo will join Juve'

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is one of Arsenal's summer target but the Argentinean defender is being also monitred by Real Madrid and his agent has confirmed the interest of the La Liga giants who are planning to offload Marcelo at the end of the season. The Brazilian is a top transfer target of Juventus."There are rumours about Real Madrid interest because Marcelo will join Juventus", Ricardo"Nobody has called me yet but there have been contacts with other clubs. He has two years left in his contract with Ajax and Tagliafico has no release clause. Ajax have already decided a minimum price for top European clubs. A top Spanish team is very interested. That said. I think the time has come for Tagliafico to make a step ahead in his career".Juve could sign Marcelo in the summer only if they sell Alex Sandro who has recently signed a new contract with the Serie A giants.