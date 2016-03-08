Agent of Arsenal target expresses doubts about Inter stay
14 June at 13:40The agent of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has expressed doubts about his client's stay at the nerazzurri this summer.
Brozovic joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in the winter of 2015 and has made over 100 appearances for the club since then. Last season, the Croatian appeared in 31 Serie A games for the nerazzurri, scoring four times and assisting nine times.
In an interview that Brozovic's agent gave to CalcioMercato, he expressed doubts about his client's stay at the San Siro this summer. He said: "Yes, I can confirm that several great clubs follow Marcelo and they are informed, but I can not name them".
"Marcelo considers Inter as a home of his own. He likes Milan and is preparing to play the Champions League, but whether or not he will remain dependent on Inter and the market".
Reports have been suggestive of the fact that Brozovic has a 50 million euros release clause.
