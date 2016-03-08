Agent of Arsenal target: 'Roma the perfect destination for him'
03 July at 23:00Armando Izzo has been heavily linked with a move away from Torino this summer; with Arsenal and Everton interested from the Premier League, as well as Roma and Lazio expressing an interest in the defender in Serie A.
Now, Izzo's agent, Paolo Palermo, spoke to Teleradiostereo about his client's future, starting by saying that "Offer of Roma? I do not know."
"30 million valuation? The decision is from Cairo, but the boy is 27 years old and if he has the opportunity to improve, I will do everything possible to achieve it. Izzo has worked hard and has shown to all of Europe that he is one of the best in that role, in fact I think it is among the strongest in our league. Regarding his quotation I can answer that he must be evaluated for what he has done and for what he has shown on the field, so he deserves a quotation like that.
"In my humble opinion, Roma is the perfect destination for Armando."
