Agent of Atalanta star: 'No contact with Napoli'
25 June at 14:00Napoli have been linked with a move for Atalanta star Duvan Zapata, who had an outstanding campaign with the Bergamo side; helping them achieve a historic Champions League qualification.
Speaking to CalcioNapoli1926, Zapata's agent cleared up some of the rumours surrounding his client's future, "As long as Napoli don't sell any players, I doubt they can afford to buy certain profiles. There have been no contacts between the two clubs that I know of, nothing has happened since last time you asked."
Therefore, it is likely that the Colombian forward will stay in Bergamo; ready to form an offensive partnership alongside compatriot Luis Muriel, who signed for the club just last week. Zapata will be hoping to fire the side to success in Europe but will remain a target, in theory, for Napoli, as well as Premier League side West Ham United who expressed an interest in signing the forward in January.
