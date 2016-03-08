Agent of Barcelona defender in Milan ahead of possible Inter switch
19 June at 19:15As Inter seek to replace Juve-bound Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, who spent the second half of the season on loan at the San Siro, the latest reports suggest that Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal is their top priority.
Vidal’s agent is currently in Milan ahead of meetings with the Inter representatives that could make or break a deal for the Spaniard. Vidal made just 11 appearances for Barcelona last season and is said to want to leave Catalonia.
Negotiations may be tough, however, after Barcelona’s reported frustration with Inter regarding the transfer of Rafinha. Rafinha’s loan at Inter included an option to buy which would be made compulsory if Inter qualified for the Champions League. Since Inter qualified, they have refused to meet the value of the clause and are trying to drive the price of the player down.
With this the case, Inter could find it difficult to wrap up a deal for Vidal without first purchasing Rafinha.
