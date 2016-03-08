Agent of Barcelona midfielder shuts down reports of Inter move

According to what had been reported by various outlets this week, Inter Milan are considering the idea of making Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic a top priority signing for the summer. The Croatian midfielder would add serious depth and ability to the Nerazzurri squad.However, after being interviewed by PassioneInter, Rakitic's agent, Arturo Canales, shut down any possibility of a move in the summer: "​Ivan leaves Spain in the summer? It's an impossible scenario."Inter's interest in Rakitic stems from their failed attempt to sign Real Madrid's Croatian Ballon d'Or winner, Luka Modric, back in the summer of 2018. After an impressive World Cup with the Croatian national team, in which they were beaten finalists, Inter decided that Modric was the missing piece of the midfield and got to work on trying to sign him. However, the club attempted to get Modric to cancel his current contract so that the Milanese side could sign him with zero cost. However, Madrid locked the midfielder down and now negotiations and much more difficult on that front.

