Agent of Barcelona star rubbishes report of Roma move

Luis Fernando Menzes Garcia, the agent of Barcelona star Malcom has labelled rumors of linking the Brazilian with a move to Roma as 'fake news'.Malcom had, in fact, rejected the chance to leave Bordeaux to join Roma this past summer, when Barcelona had swooped in at the last minute to secure his services. The Brazilian though, has failed to impress as he is yet to make a single start in the La Liga.While reports have been abuzz linking him with loan moves to Tottenham and Inter Milan, but a fresh report from Corriere dello Sport linked him with a move to Roma, the club he rejected.Malcom's agent though, took to Instagram to label that CDS report as 'fake news'.



It is a possibility to Malcom leaves Barcelona in January in search of more game time. Tottenham have been touted to be the likeliest place for him, with Arsenal also in the race. Inter Milan too are closely behind, keen on signing the winger.



Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)