Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal is one of Inter summer transfer targets and the intermediary who is carrying out negotiations between the two clubs was spotted at Milan’s Gallia hotel this morning.The intermediary met representatives of the Serie A giants this morning as the nerazzurri are looking for a replacement of Joao Cancelo who made return to Valencia after his one-year loan spell at the San Siro.Our very own Marco Demicheli is on the spot and claims Inter have yet not opened talks to sign the Spanish winger who had been previously linked with Roma and AC Milan.Right now the priority of Inter is to sell some of their players in order to keep their books in order whilst their priority target is Radja Nainggolan.​Things will drastically change in July when a new financial year will begin and Inter will probably ask information about Vidal who is tipped to leave the Nou Camp due to lack of game time.Inter met his agent today but, right now, the nerazzurri have other priorities.