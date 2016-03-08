Agent of Biglia reveals why Giampaolo has opted for the Argentine

​​An almost unexpected protagonist. Lucas Biglia is in the centre of the 'new' Milan, as Giampaolo considers him a fundamental element in the tactical phase and inside the locker room. The Argentine, despite the arrival of Ismael Bennacer from Empoli, has only missed the match against Brescia due to a physical problem.



Therefore, he is a candidate for a starting spot in the derby against Inter on Saturday night. Enzo Montepaone, the agent of the experienced midfielder, took stock of the situation in an exclusive interview calciomercato.com.



What has changed for Biglia with the arrival of Giampaolo at Milan?



"Between them there is a great relationship of mutual respect. Giampaolo is a humble man with clear ideas and he met a player with a great desire to win."



Few expected Biglia to start with the arrival of a talent like Bennacer: a brave choice for Giampaolo, don't you think?



"Brave is perhaps too much, Lucas always works hard to play and this is rewarded."



Do you believe that your client's situation may change something from a renewal standpoint?



"This is a choice that is up to the management. Biglia, with or without renewal, will always be the first to train and bring Milan back to play in the European cups. He is a loyal man with great professionalism."



Are you planning a summit with Milan?



"No appointment has been scheduled but next month I will be in Milan. Let's see what happens."



The priority remains to close the career as a Rossonero?



"Surely, 100%."