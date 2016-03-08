Agent of Boga on rumoured Napoli move: 'Why not!'

Daniel Boga, Jeremie's brother, spoke to the microphones of Radio Marte to talk about his brother, Napoli's next opponent in the league. In recent weeks, there have also been rumours of a potential move to the Partenopei for the Sassuolo winger."He is satisfied with his season, playing against a great team is always nice for a footballer. If he will be at Napoli one day? Why not? At the moment, I don't have anything that says that it will be like this, neither do I have for the other way round."Giuntoli (Napoli's sporting director, editor's note)? I haven't spoken to him recently, the last time was 2 weeks ago. We talked about Boga, which Giuntoli likes, but I can't say anything more," he concluded.