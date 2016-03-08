Agent of Brazilian starlet confirms Real Madrid move, reveals offers of Liverpool and Barça
13 June at 12:55Real Madrid are set to sign Rodrygo Goes for a fee close to € 45 million. The news was broke by Spanish media last week (read the details) and the player’s agent has just confirmed that his client’s move to the Bernabeu is a done deal.
Talking to Esporte Interativo, Nick Arcuri, the agent of the talented 17-year-old striker claimed: “We had received offers of Liverpool, Psg and Barcelona. None of them, however, managed to match Santos’ asking price.”
“Fifteen days ago Real Madrid chiefs called me to make an official offer to Santos. The proposal of Madrid was high enough for Santos and last week the club gave green light to Rodrygo’s Real Madrid move.”
“The player has already undergone medical with Real Madrid, he will remain in Brazil until June 2019.”
Rodrygo is not the only promising Brazilian striker signed by the Merengues as the La Liga giants have also signed Vinicius Junior from Flamengo for a similar fee.
