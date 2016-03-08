Agent of Calabria and Suso arrives at AC Milan headquarters
08 July at 15:25The agent of AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria and winger Suso has arrived at the club's headquarters earlier today.
Alessandro Lucci, who met with the club's management not long ago, is currently accompanied by former rossoneri star Serginho to talk about the futures of his two clients.
Serginho works with Lucci and the talks will revolve around a new contract for Calabria, who interests both Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League, as per reports.
Terms over a new deal have been reached with only the last bits and pieces of the contract now remaining.
As for Suso- the Spaniard's future was in the balance and he seemed to be one of those players who could have left. But due to the lack of offers, that hypothesis has faded and has gone into the background.
Not just that, but the presence of Serginho ensures that talks will be held with Zvonomir Boban and Paolo Maldini about potentially signing some players from Brazil as the former full-back is a keen observer of the Brazilian league.
