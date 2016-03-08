Agent of Chelsea and Barca target: ‘Market? You never know’
25 October at 15:00Marek Hamsik was linked with a move away from Napoli over the summer, with Juventus, Chelsea, Barcelona and China named as potential destinations for the Slovakian midfielder. Ancelotti reportedly persuaded Hamsik to stay but a number of clubs could move for the experienced Napoli star, should Napoli be willing to part with him.
Speaking to CalcioNapoli24, Juraj Venglos, the agent of Hamsik, commented after Napoli’s clash with PSG – and also on the future of his client:
“There is happiness, but also bitterness for the draw. It was a great performance. Role? Now he can continue in his evolution, he is playing very well, also from the defensive point of view. The advent of Ancelotti, a great technician, has increased self-esteem. It was not expected to win all the matches, but there is bitterness for the draw with PSG. We hope that in the return they can be recovered. This is a group, however, positive. If I’ve spoken to Marek? Not yet. Market? You never know.”
