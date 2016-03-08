Agent of Chelsea star insists 'Sarri needs him'
21 June at 18:10Joao Dos Santos, the agent of Chelsea midfield star Jorginho insists Sarri needs him at Juventus. Speaking with Radio Kiss Kiss about the future of his client, Dos Santos revealed that Sarri needs the Italian man at Juve: "He needs a player like Jorginho to play as he wants. I don't know Juventus' strategies, we'll see".
"I know Sarri has just joined Juventus. Paratici will decide what to do. I imagine they are talking about transfer targets. Juventus' director won't call us without calling Chelsea first".
Sarri, however, said during yesterday's press conference that he wants Miralem Pjanic to 'touch the ball 150 times' every game. The Bosnia International was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer and Juve are not planning to sell him unless they receive a huge bid for their regista.
