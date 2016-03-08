Agent of Chelsea star refuses to rule out Juventus move
06 February at 13:40Miralem Pjanic remains a key figure in Maurizio Sarri's Juventus, for which there is no real replacement. However, beyond the strong numbers and the well-known 150 touches per game, the performances of the Bosnian footballer has never touched the peaks reached when he acted as a trequartista or a mezz'ala at Lyon and then Roma.
Two roles definitively abandoned since his arrival in Turin, where there was the need to replace Andrea Pirlo. A role certainly in which, however, Pjanic has never fully convinced in terms of continuity in his performances, even in the non-possession phase.
Certainly, it's not an easy role to play and one of the main representatives for the role is Jorginho, currently at Chelsea. The Brazilian-Italia was very successful under the leadership of Sarri first at Napoli and then at Chelsea.
Should Pjanic leave the Bianconeri, therefore, Jorginho would be the perfect replacement. Joao Santos, the agent of the player, spoke to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) about this hypothesis.
"He's doing very well, I'm sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players. Juventus? A hypothesis, but one which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea," he stated.
