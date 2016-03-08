Agent of Chelsea target: 'Clubs have to make the right offer to get him'
17 November at 13:50Agent of Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic has revealed that if interested clubs want him, they would have to make the right offer to prise him away from the nerazzurri.
Brozovic has become a very important player for Inter and has drawn praise from Luciano Spalletti too. He was a part of Croatia's World Cup side that reached the final of the competition earlier this summer, only to lose 4-2 in the final of the competition.
One of Brozovic's agents- Mirsoslav Bicanic, was recently talking to a Croatian newspaper called Vecernji List and he revealed that the player would only leave if clubs make the right offer for him.
He said: "If any of the best clubs in the world are interested in paying the 60 million euro clause, they will have to make the right offer to the player."
"He sees Milan as his home, he's near Zagreb, so there's no reason to emphasize the rumors of his possible sale."
Brozovic has been linked with a move to Chelsea, along with Matias Vecino, but it seems as though he's happy to stay at the San Siro for the time being.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments