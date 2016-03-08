Agent of Chelsea target confirms renewal talks are set to begin with Napoli
28 August at 16:55At one point during the summer it seemed as though Napoli’s Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj would be leaving the club, likely to complete a move to Premier League club Chelsea. However, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli president, put an effective block on any further transfers to Chelsea from Napoli, even those with a release clause, after the departure of Maurizio Sarri and, subsequently, Jorginho.
Speaking to CalcioNapoli24, Mario Giuffredi, Hysaj’s agent, revealed more about the Chelsea interest as well as confirming that renewal talks with Napoli would be taking place soon:
“Hysaj will be stronger than in previous years; in the last few years his primary goal was the defensive phase, but now he will have to think about the offensive one for Ancelotti's game. This year, he will prove that he is very good at defence, in fact, in the first two games has provided one assist and missed a goal. Missed landing at Chelsea? Hysaj is very happy to stay and has the great desire to be coached by Ancelotti. He is an intelligent boy and knows that he can have excellent room for improvement with Ancelotti.
In the next weeks we will talk with the company for the renewal of the contract. It is in the interest of Napoli to renew, Hysaj is a '94 and is one of the strongest in Europe. There was a chat with Napoli in Dimaro and we met in September.”
