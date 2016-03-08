Agent of Chelsea target: ‘He does not want to leave Juventus’
16 July at 16:10Amidst rumorus suggesting that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is a target of Premier League club Chelsea, the player’s agent, Davide Torchia, spoke to Radio CRC about the potential deal.
“Chelsea? I'm happy for Sarri because no one believed he could get there and instead here he is coaching Chelsea and it's a great victory for everyone. Even for Napoli that he was key. Then, given the estimate for Rugani, everyone thinks you can follow him at Chelsea, but it must be considered that Juve in the past did not accept negotiations, nor with Napoli nor with other teams and has always expressed its willingness to hold the footballer. To date, the will has not changed, and Rugani himself has not expressed a willingness to go elsewhere. However, it must also be said that if there is a request it will be heard because in football, respect is needed.”
“Rugani was already at Juventus so he did not choose not to go to Naples, it was simply Juve.”
