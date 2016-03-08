Agent of Chelsea target: 'He rejected a Chelsea move..'
17 October at 21:25The agent of Chelsea target and Juventus star Daniele Rugani- Davide Torchia has revealed that the player rejected a move to Chelsea this past summer.
The Italian defender had drawn strong links with Chelsea during this past summer transfer window and the Blues had made mutliple offers for him, in an attempt to lure him from the bianconeri. But Rugani stayed at Chelsea after Juventus allowed Mattia Caldara to join AC Milan in an exchange deal involving Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci.
Rugani's agent Torchia was recent talking to the RMC Sport Live Show and he revealed that the defender was intent on staying at Juventus and had rejected Chelsea because of that.
He said: "The contract expires in 2021. There was a very important request for negotiation from Chelsea.
"Juve had evaluated it and the player has never intent on leaving Juve. His goal was to win a place among the holders.
"Juventus believed in the player and we will certainly face the renewal issue: there is no urgency but not too much to wait for it."
The 24-year-old Rugani has so far appeared just once in the Serie A.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
