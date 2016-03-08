Agent of Chelsea target: 'New Napoli contract is not a priority'
11 October at 22:50The agent of Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj has revealed that signing a new partenopei contract is not a priority for the Albanian, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Chelsea.
The 24-year-old Hysaj joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 5 million euros. Since then, he has come leaps and bounds at the Stadio San Paolo and has become one of the best right-backs in the Serie A. He has appeared in seven Serie A games so far this season.
Hysaj's agent Mario Guiffrida though, was recently talking to CalcioNapoli24live.it and he revealed that signing a new Napoli contract is not his client's priority currently.
He said: "We will not talk about it anymore, it's not a priority. He has two years contract and will continue in the season trying to raise the bar.
"We will see if there is a possibility of renewal or not."
Hysaj had drawn heavy links with a move to Chelsea this past summer when his former partenopei and Empoli boss Maurizio Sarri had joined the Blues.
Kaustubh Pandey
