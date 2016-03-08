Agent of Chelsea target reveals why move for Serie A defender broke down
17 August at 21:15There was much commotion and drama between Napoli and Chelsea over the summer; commencing with Chelsea’s desire to bring in then-head coach of Napoli Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte.
After this, negotiations dragged on and for a while it looked like Chelsea might not appoint Sarri at all. Then, Chelsea opted to bring in both Sarri and Jorginho from Napoli; before Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis stepped in to enforce a ban in transfers to Chelsea.
One played linked with Chelsea over the summer was Albanian right-back Elseid Hysaj, whose agent, Mario Giuffredi, spoke to SportItalia about the deal:
“Napoli disappointment? No, Napoli did what they had to do, keeping all the big names. Not doing much does not mean having a big market, sometimes the best market is to confirm your valuable pieces if you believe in your team. If then the best market for you is to change the whole team, I do not share it.
Ban in Chelsea on the clauses? I do not agree with it, I also told De Laurentiis the same. If there are clauses in the contracts they must be able to be exercised. In the coming weeks we will address the Hysaj talk for renewal, we had talked about it before the market. Then there was a talk with Chelsea and we stopped.”
