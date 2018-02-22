Agent of Chelsea target set to meet Lazio about future: the details

Chelsea target Felipe Anderson's agents are set to meet with Lazio in an attempt to decide the Brazilian's future at the club.



Anderson joined Lazio back in 2013 from Santos for a fee in the region of 8 million euros. Since joining, he has become an important player for the biancocelesti. In recent days, the Brazilian has drawn strong links with Premier League giants Chelsea.



Gazzetta dello Sport say that Felipe Anderson's agents Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci are set to meet Lazio in an attempt to decide the player's future.



25 percent of the player's transfer fee will go to Lazio and his current deal at the club expires in the summer of 2020.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)