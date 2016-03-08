Agent of Chelsea target: 'Three top clubs have made offers'
29 October at 21:30Agent of Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has said that the player has had offers from three clubs in the past.
Hamsik has been linked with a Napoli exit over the past few months, as he had told the media that he would like to leave the partenopei. While he also later claimed that he wants to stay, but rumors continue to link him with an exit.
Hamsik's agent Juraj Venglos was recently talking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and he revealed that three clubs had made attempts to sign the Slovakian in recent times.
He said: "Future: it's still very early, Marek will still play for at least another 5 years. It may be a chance that the manager of Napoli can do as well as coach his football school.
"The club that have to sign Hamsik? There have been three top clubs in the past few months."
The 31-year-old has been impressive for Napoli this season under Carlo Ancelotti, having made seven appearances so far with the partenopei second in the table behind Juventus.
