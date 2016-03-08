Agent of Correa arrives for final AC Milan talks

26 July at 21:20
Agent of Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa has arrived in Milan to hold final talks with the rossoneri ahead of the Argentine's signing.

Correa is now close to a move to Milan and Marco Giampaolo feels that he will be a key part of the side, playing as a striker alongside Piatek in his 4-3-1-2 shape next season.

While the deal is all but done, Correa's agent Augustin Jimenez has arrived in Milan and was spotted at a well-known hotel in the city centre. He is in the city with his advisor Matias Zaracho.

The next few hours will be critical ones in the deal as the rossoneri management continue to carry out talks with the agent to finalise the move soon.

Milan are desperate for Correa despite Andre Silva's failed move to Monaco. The talks are aimed at smoothening out the figures of the deal as there is still a difference of around 2 million euros in the valuation. Milan's offers reach upto 48 million euros while Atleti want 50 million euros in full.

 

