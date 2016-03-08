Agent of D'Ambrosio insists Inter renewal won't be an issue

The Italian full-back has been an important player for Inter in recent years, especially in the last three seasons, asserting himself on the left flank. This season, under the guidance of Antonio Conte, he has made 11 appearances in the league after 17 rounds.

As we know, especially on the flanks, Conte quite enjoys alternating depending on the opponents. Furthermore, D'Ambrosio missed for games due to a fractured finger. In other words, the former Torino man is certainly finding space at the club.

In the interview, during which his agent also spoke about the season in general, the renewal was discussed. The current contract expires in June of 2022, and it seems a renewal could be signed soon.

"The renewal? I don't think there will be problems when we will discuss the contract. There has always been trust and esteem from Inter towards him, we will sit down in June and see. He has two more years," he concluded.