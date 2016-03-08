Agent of Dalbert at Inter office: interest from Fiorentina and Nice

20 August at 17:35
The agent of Inter full-back Dalbert is currently at the club's offices to discuss about the player's future.

Inter are currently close to signing Cristiano Biraghi from Fiorentina and they're expected to make a move for the Italian in the next few days- before the end of this week.

We understand that Biraghi's move is likely to push Dalbert away and the Brazilian's agent has now arrived at the nerazzurri's headquarters. The player wants to stay at Inter, who are keen on letting him go this summer.

Fiorentina and Nice are interested in the player, but nothing special has happened in that regard and no concrete offers have been made as of yet.

Inter want to let Dalbert go on an initial loan deal with money involved, but Nice want an initial dry loan deal with the obligation to buy. Inter aren't prepared to let the player leave on a permanent basis yet.

Dalbert's future is defined- it is away from Inter.

