Agent of Demiral: 'He will stay at Juventus and won't leave on loan'

27 July at 17:45
Agent of Juventus defender Merih Demiral has revealed that the player will not leave the club this summer.

Demiral, the former Sporting Lisbon man, joined Sassuolo on a permanent basis earlier last month after having joined on an initial loan deal in January. He impressed for the neroverdi during this time and joined the bianconeri this summer.

In an interview that his agent Cenk Melik Yazici gave to Fiorentinanews.it and he talked about his future.

He said:  "Demiral in Florence? No, Merih is happy and nobody wants to sell it now. Demiral will stay at Juventus and will not be given or given. final or on loan."

Demiral has been heavily linked with a move to the La Viola and the clubs like Roma and AC Milan have also been looking at the player, as they are looking to shore up their backline and challenge for the top four.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.