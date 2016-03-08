Agent of Demiral: 'He will stay at Juventus and won't leave on loan'
27 July at 17:45Agent of Juventus defender Merih Demiral has revealed that the player will not leave the club this summer.
Demiral, the former Sporting Lisbon man, joined Sassuolo on a permanent basis earlier last month after having joined on an initial loan deal in January. He impressed for the neroverdi during this time and joined the bianconeri this summer.
In an interview that his agent Cenk Melik Yazici gave to Fiorentinanews.it and he talked about his future.
He said: "Demiral in Florence? No, Merih is happy and nobody wants to sell it now. Demiral will stay at Juventus and will not be given or given. final or on loan."
Demiral has been heavily linked with a move to the La Viola and the clubs like Roma and AC Milan have also been looking at the player, as they are looking to shore up their backline and challenge for the top four.
