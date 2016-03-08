Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro's agent Fali Ramadani has been given the green light by the Bundesliga giants to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain.Guerreiro joined Dortmund from French side Lorient in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 12 million euros after he had impressed in the Euros 2016 for Portugal. Since arriving, the left-back has made only 48 appearances in all competitions for BVB.Paris United state that Ramadani has been given the permission by Dortmund to hold talks with PSG for his client, as the Parisiens are looking to sign a left-back this summer.PSG have also eyed the likes of Atletico Madrid star Felipe Luis, Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell and Juventus' Alex Sandro as possible left-back options, but Guerreiro seems like a new addition to the list.While talks for Felipe Luis haven't been held, it is believed that the club will look to sign him if they don't end up signing anyone at the end of the transfer window.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)