Agent of Duvan Zapata comments on Inter rumours

01 August at 19:30
Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata's future is up in the air. After a fantastic 2018/19 Serie A campaign where the Colombian played a huge role in helping the Bergamo club qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the striker has attracted interest from some top clubs, including Premier League side West Ham United and Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Speaking to Interdipendenza, Zapata's agent, Fernando Villareal, commented on the rumours linking him with an Atalanta exit:

"​For now they are all rumours. At the moment when there are more, we will evaluate the options."

Therefore, it currently looks likely that Zapata will remain with Atalanta, where Gian Piero Gasperini will hope that the striker can prove as instrumental to the club's inaugural Champions League campaign as he was to the year just been.

Comments

