Agent of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic has revealed that he did hold talks with Piero Ausilio this past summer to get his player a transfer to Inter Milan.The 21-year-old Vlasic had joined Everton from Hadjuk Split in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 10 million euros. He was loaned out to CSKA Moscow this past summer and he has already made six appearances there, scoring once in the league.Vlasic's agent Tonci Martic was recently talking to FCInternews and he revealed that talks were held about his client's possible move to Inter this past summer.He said: "It is normal that all the great Italian clubs, including Inter, look with interest to the Croatian market and its most promising young people. Same is the case for Nikola, who was never really close to the Nerazzurri, but I spoke with Ausilio."What now strikes the eye is how the young Vlasic, arrived at CSKA about a month and a half ago, he immediately started playing great. And he is just 21 years, he is playing in the league and in the Champions League. "Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)