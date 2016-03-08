Agent of ex-Juventus keeper Buffon: “He was sure Juve would sign Ronaldo”
06 August at 22:20Gianluigi Buffon made his official debut for Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend as they demolished Monaco 4-0 to left the French Super Cup.
Buffon’s agent, Silvano Martina spoke to RMC Sport about his client and the team’s success; as well as commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.
“Getting a good start is always good in football, but anything can happen. PSG is a great side, it's a very strong team; they deserved to win the cup.”
On quitting football: “I had a coffee with him and he told me he was happy to quit, adding then that another couple of years, in an important team, could have done them well. I have a friend there, I sent him a message and he told me to go right in.
He was as important for them as Neymar. Buffon felt the French team's desire to have him on the team and is very heavy, it seems that he is ten years younger, they proposed a biennial, he wanted to sign only for a year: this makes his honesty understand, and in 2009 he wanted the PSG.”
On Ronaldo at Juve and potential return: "He did not imagine it in April, but as soon as the news came out he was sure Juve would take him. He loved the shirt he represented, he lives with emotions and I hope he will not meet the Bianconeri: it would be a pain for him. I do not know, but I think a club like PSG will never let him go, but this is just my personal opinion, I've never talked to him.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments