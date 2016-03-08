Agent of Federico Bernardeschi: “Juventus favourites but Inter and Milan reduce gap”
15 August at 19:30It has been an exciting summer for fans of Serie A clubs, or Italian football in general. The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus for €110 million has proved to be the spark for big spending and clever signings from Juventus’ Serie A rivals.
Beppe Bozzo, the agent of, among others, Federico Berardeschi of Juventus, spoke about the competitiveness of Serie A next season and important purchases:
“Juventus remain favourites but Inter and Milan have reduced the gap at the top. Rome is rejuvenated but N'Zonzi, in particular, is an important purchase: the French champion of the world guarantees physical strength, experience and can keep the Giallorossi on the standards of the last season. The scorers ranking? I believe that Cristiano Ronaldo, always looking for new records, at least the first year will do everything to win it, and it will succeed, he is a winner.”
