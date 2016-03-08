Agent of former Spurs target meets Milan to finalize free move
20 July at 14:10The agent of former Tottenham target Milan Badelj is reportedly in Milan, as he looks to finalize the Croatian's move to the rossoneri.
AC Milan's European ban has now been overturned after CAS considered their appeal. And the Elliot Fund have confirmed that they have taken over the rossoneri.
Sky Italia report that Badelj's agent Alessandro Lucci arrived in Casa Milan after the CAS ruling and rumors suggested that since Lucci represents Leonardo Bonucci as well, it could be an indication of him holding talks with the club regarding the Italian skipper.
But it seems as if Lucci is there to hold talks with Milan regarding the transfer of Badelj, who has previously drawn links with Tottenham Hotspur.
Badelj's contract at Fiorentina has run out and he is currently a free agent, with Milan looking to make sales of 50 million euros to stabilize their finances. A move to San Siro looks likely for the Croatian star.
Badelj has been linked with a move to Inter, Roma and Zenit and the rossoneri have been linked with Badelj over the past year. Now that Lucci has come to the city to hold talks suggests that a deal can soon be done.
