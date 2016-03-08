Agent of Immobile confirms Napoli interest; reveals Milan and Inter background
Ciro Immobile is one of the great protagonists of this season, which has been abruptly interrupted because of the coronavirus emergency all over the world. To date, no one knows if the season will be resumed eventually, although the plan is to finish it in the summer.
For Lazio, ending the season right now would be devastating news, as they are currently sitting in second place just one point behind Juventus. Furthermore, Immobile has the opportunity to beat Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 league goals in one season.
Currently, the striker is at an impressive 27 goals, averaging one goal per 81 minutes. In other words, Immobile has shown once again that he is one of the best strikers in Europe's top five leagues, and as a result of this the interest in the transfer market has increased.
Alessandro Moggi, his agent, spoke about the future of his client to Radio Kiss Kiss (via Calciomercato.com), starting with the interest of Napoli.
“There is no doubt that Giuntoli is an absolute admirer of Immobile, he even wanted to bring Ciro to Napoli when he was leaving Sevilla. It seems difficult to imagine a manager that doesn't appreciate a footballer like Ciro, who has been incredible for the past five years.
“Regardless of Napoli and other clubs' interest, the market can have a setback for the Coronavirus emergency. He has a contract until 2023. If there is concrete interest, they will have to knock on Lazio's door, in addition to the player's.
"It's normal that there are clubs interested, as happened in the past with teams like Inter, Milan and from China a year ago," he concluded.
