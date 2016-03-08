Agent of Inter and Croatia midfielder gives update on player's situation
14 July at 13:00A signal of affection that also contains a message for Inter: Marcelo Brozovic is happy, but ... In an interview granted to Sportske Novosti, the agent of the Croatian midfielder Miroslav Bicanic has opened up talks for the renewal with the Nerazzurri, but at the same time he warned that the claimants are not lacking:
"Marcelo is happy at Inter, he is happy and soon he could also extend his contract to better terms. The 50 million euro clause? It is possible that an English club or other could express interest.:
“We are not in a hurry, Brozovic is happy with Inter: after the World Cup we will both go on holiday, but if someone wants to, they can always call us ... ".
Brozovic joined Inter permanently in July of 2016. This summer he has featured in five of Croatia’s six matches at the World Cup in Russia, notching one assist in that time.
