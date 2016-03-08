Agent of Inter and Man Utd target hints at Serie A move: 'I hope he moves to Italy'
04 June at 14:15The agent of PSV star Steven Bergwijn has revealed that he would want his client to play in Italy and move to the Serie A in the summer.
Bergwijn has become one of Dutch football's most prominent stars currently. He has nailed down a spot for himself in the national team and has impressed for PSV this season too. He scored 14 times in the Eredivisie this past season.
His agent Fulco van Kooperen was recently talking to Calciomercato about the player's future.
He said: “Bergwijn at Inter or in Italy? That's what I hope. The market has just begun , its arrival in Italy may occur but at the moment there is still nothing concrete.
"With Ausilio and Marotta no new contacts are scheduled at the moment, but there is time to talk about it. Antonio Conte? I don't think that with the new coach he can change anything for the purpose of his eventual arrival in Milan."
We understand that Roma have already had an offer rejected for the winger and they could try again. Because of that, Inter have to hurry if they want to sign Bergwijn this summer.
Go to comments