According to the latest reports, Inter are still in the race for Sporting's William Carvalho, who could terminate his contract with the Portuguese club.



In fact, Inter are seriously considering signing William Carvalho, who has requested the termination of his contract with Sporting Lissabon. The situation with the Portuguese club, however, is complicated, as evidenced by the sacking of Sinisa Mihajlovic after just nine days in charge.

As reported by A Bola in Portugal, the agent of the player, Pere Guardiola, met with the new president of Sporting in the recent days. The player wants to leave, but the club is working to change his mind in order to get some money for their star.

Now Carvalho is focused exclusively on the World Cup with Portugal, then he will decide. Inter will continue to monitor his situation, although they could face tough competition from Man Utd and Arsenal.