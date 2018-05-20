Manchester United and Valencia have been sniffing around Joao Mario, according to reports from Italy.

The Portuguese international has looked reasonable on loan at West Ham this season, scoring twice in EPL action as David Moyes’ side have achieved safety late in the campaign.

His agent, Kia Joorabchian, was involved in Inter’s €45 million signing of him in the summer of him, a move that appears to be less and less justified.

West Ham like the former Sporting Lisbon man, but haven’t agreed to a price for his release clause with the Nerazzurri. His price is believed to be situated between €25m and €30m.

FcInterNews.it claim that Joorabchian has been in touch with Manchester United. Jose Mourinho is known to be enthusiastic about the 25-year-old.





"West Ham is a historic, important club that wants to grow. Joao just had to adapt." “Joao Mario at United? Why not!," Mourinho said recently. "West Ham is a historic, important club that wants to grow. Joao just had to adapt."

“He’s someone who thinks and acts quickly, he’s recovering intensity and aggressiveness, I’ve liked him more in every game.”