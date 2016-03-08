Agent of Inter, Roma target: 'He has not signed for anyone yet'
10 March at 12:35The agent of Porto star Hector Herrera has said that despite interest from a host of clubs, he has not signed for anyone yet.
Herrera has been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Roma, as his contract at the Portuguese club runs out in the summer of 2019. Not just the two Italian clubs, London giants Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked with him.
In an interview with A Bola, Herrera's agent Gabriel Moraes was talking about his client's future and he revealed that he has not made a decision about what his next club will be.
He said: "Last year he was linked with Real Madrid, a few months ago with Inter and then for Roma, then with Tottenham and Arsenal.
"Now it's up to Atletico Madrid. The truth is that Hector has not signed anything for any club. He has not yet defined his future and is focused on ending the season at Porto. "
Herrera has made 24 appearances in the league this season, scoring four times.
