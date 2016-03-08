Agent of Inter's Lautaro Martinez confirms Barcelona interest
11 July at 22:30Speaking to Ole, the agent of Inter Milan starlet Lautaro Martinez, Alberto Yaque, commented on the rumours linking his client to Barcelona:
"The voice of Barcelona's interest is true. Nobody called us, but we know that there is a strong, important survey. It is certain that there is a liking on the part of Barcelona."
Yaque also commented on Icardi's treatment of Lautaro last season, "Mauro behaved very well, he always called him, opened the door to his house, he is a very interesting boy, very good."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments