Agent of Inter's Lautaro Martinez confirms Barcelona interest

Speaking to Ole, the agent of Inter Milan starlet Lautaro Martinez, Alberto Yaque, commented on the rumours linking his client to Barcelona:"​The voice of Barcelona's interest is true. Nobody called us, but we know that there is a strong, important survey. It is certain that there is a liking on the part of Barcelona."Yaque also commented on Icardi's treatment of Lautaro last season, "​Mauro behaved very well, he always called him, opened the door to his house, he is a very interesting boy, very good."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.