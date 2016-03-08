Agent of Inter target opens door for summer transfer
12 June at 18:45Inter Milan are reportedly keen on Hertha Berlin's Austrian winger Valentino Lazaro; who the Nerazzurri have identified as one of the assets they would like to present new head coach Antonio Conte with.
Speaking to German outlet Bild, Lazaro's agent, Max Hagmayr, said the following, opening the door for Inter to sign him.
"If a club of international perspectives were to appear, we would take in consideration their offer. Not doing so would be negligent. Tino still has a contract with Hertha until 2021, if he were to stay in Berlin, everything would be fine."
