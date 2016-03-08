Agent of Italy hero hints at Milan and Inter interest
16 October at 18:50Italy faced off against Poland the other night and Roberto Mancini breathed a sigh of relief as Italy picked up the win thanks to an injury-time winner from Cristiano Biraghi. Biraghi, 26, current plays for Fiorentina and, with his first national goal, interest has reportedly sparked from a number of clubs who could choose to make a move for the full-back in January or next summer.
Speaking to Il Corriere dello Sport, Mario Giuffredi, Biraghi’s agent, revealed more about potential interest and what the future holds for his client:
“Ausilio did not reject him, he just was not ready; he lacked that refined personality that he has with Pioli. Market? He is a fan of the Nerazzurri. I think two other coaches who are crazy for Cristiano are Gattuso and De Zerbi, I often confronted them, Milan had thought about it in the previous management, but now we are thinking of Fiorentina, with which, among other things, we are close to renewal. For me, Biraghi is the new Grosso : he can still grow a lot.”
