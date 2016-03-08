Agent of Juve and Man United target reveals why no move happened
06 September at 09:15For the best part of the summer, it seemed as though Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be leaving the Italian capital, with a number of teams on his tracks. Juventus, Milan, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona were a handful of the many teams interested but eventually it was decided that Milinkovic-Savic would remain in Biancocelesti colours.
Speaking about the saga, the player’s agent, former footballer Mateja Kezman, said the following:
“Many have been looking for Sergej this summer and we have presented to Lazio a couple of very interesting offers. But, in the end, we accepted the club's decision to not sell him without any problems. Lotito and Tare explained that they want to aim for the Champions League and that Milinkovic is a fundamental player to reach this goal. And this is also his goal.
He could have earned a lot more elsewhere, in France he was offered 8 million. He stayed because he wants to give the Champions League to Lazio. And then he is only 23 years old, with Inzaghi getting better day by day, another year in biancocelesti will do him good.”
