Agent of Juve and Napoli target: 'He is happy and focused at Genoa'

Genoa lost one striker this transfer window, with Krzysztof Piatek joining AC Milan for a figure of around €35m. However, the Rossoblu kept hold of Juventus and Napoli target Christian Kouame. Kouame, 21, has been an influential part of Genoa's set-up this season and his agent, Michelangelo Minieri, spoke to SportItalia about his client:"Kuoame is very happy at Genoa and wants and must think only of the Rossoblu cause.But it is nice to see that there are big clubs like Napoli and Juventus that follow him.However, I repeat, he must think about being on the ground and doing well in Genoa."Therefore, for now, Kouame will remain in rossoblu but, come the end of the season, Genoa may find outside offers for the Ivorian too exciting to decline.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.