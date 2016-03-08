Agent of Juve defender: ‘He is an immense talent’

06 November at 19:00
In the summer of 2017, Juventus signed defender Mattia De Sciglio from AC Milan for around €12 million. Since, De Sciglio has played just 14 league games for the Bianconeri – kept out this season by Alex Sandro and Joao Cancelo. Speaking to RMC, De Sciglio’s agent said the following:
 
“I think he has an immense talent, he was unloaded at the first sign of slowing down, Mattia's case was also touched by several injuries. Today he has quality and experience, Juve is in a serious context and the coach has confidence in him, he will also return to the national team: only continuity is needed.”
 
