Agent of Juventus defender reveals 'Napoli wanted him but Juve would not give up'

Speaking in an interview with CalcioNapoli24, Davide Torchia, the agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, revealed more about the interest in his client; and what the future may have in store for the Italian centre-back."On Napoli-Juve? I do not know if Daniele will be in the game, Allegri always hides his cards well. I think he will play Bonucci and Chiellini, then Allegri is very good at changing the cards on the table."Napoli? Sarri appreciated Rugani, he liked Napoli, but Juventus never doubted the boy. Sarri tactically tries to read the opposing plays in an anticipated way, being accustomed and having this characteristic, Rugani had these things already in his own skillset."Does Rugani's future lie at Napoli? No, I think he will remain at Juve for a long time."

