Agent of Juventus midfielder confirms interest of six clubs in player
23 July at 20:15Agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has confirmed the interest of six clubs in the Italian star.
The midfielder had joined Juventus back in 2014 from fellow Serie A side Genoa for a fee amounting to about 13 million euros. Since then, Sturaro has never become a regular at the bianconeri, appearing only 19 times in all competitions last season.
In an interview that the agent of Sturaro- Carlo Volpi, gave to JuveNews, he revealed that six clubs are interested in him and confirmed interest from two Premier League sides as well.
He said: "In football everything can happen."
"Because in fact, there are a lot of offers. There are not only the West Ham and Leicester, but at least four other clubs interested in my client, who does not have a favorite destination. We are just waiting for a decision by the Juventus club."
Sturaro has drawn heavy links with a move to the Premier League this summer already.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
